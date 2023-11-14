Predators vs. Ducks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nashville Predators (5-9) host the Anaheim Ducks (8-6) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, November 14 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Predators have lost three straight games.
Predators vs. Ducks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Predators (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Predators (-1.5)
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been a moneyline favorite three times this season, and have finished 1-2 in those games.
- Nashville has played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Predators a 64.9% chance to win.
- Nashville and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in nine of 14 games this season.
Predators vs Ducks Additional Info
Predators vs. Ducks Rankings
|Predators Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|42 (23rd)
|Goals
|44 (19th)
|49 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|41 (11th)
|12 (11th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (14th)
|15 (28th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (20th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has a 4-6-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 4-6-0 overall.
- In its past 10 games, Nashville hit the over five times.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score 6.0 goals per game in the past 10 games, the same as the over/under in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators are putting up 1.0 more goal per game than their season-long average.
- The Predators' three average goals per game add up to 42 total, which makes them the 23rd-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Predators have allowed 49 goals (3.5 per game) to rank 21st in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-7) ranks them 22nd in the NHL.
