The injury report for the Indiana Pacers (6-4) ahead of their matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) currently features two players on it. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14 from Wells Fargo Center.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the 76ers defeated the Pacers 137-126 on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey paced the 76ers in the win with 50 points, while Tyrese Haliburton put up 25 in the losing effort for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aaron Nesmith SF Questionable Ankle 12.7 6.0 1.3 Jalen Smith PF Questionable Lower Back 11.3 5.3 1.0

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out (Rib)

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Live Stream:

