The Indiana Pacers (2-1), on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, go up against the Philadelphia 76ers (2-1). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBCS-PH, BSIN

Pacers Players to Watch

Tyrese Haliburton collected 20.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Buddy Hield averaged 16.8 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists last year. At the other end, he posted 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Myles Turner posted 18 points last season, plus 1.4 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Bruce Brown averaged 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists, shooting 48.3% from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin recorded 16.7 points, 4.1 boards and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

76ers Players to Watch

Joel Embiid collected 33.1 points last season, plus 10.2 boards and 4.2 assists.

Per game, Tobias Harris collected 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 2.5 assists. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Tyrese Maxey put up 20.3 points, 2.9 boards and 3.5 assists. He also drained 48.1% of his shots from the floor and 43.4% from beyond the arc (fourth in league), with 2.7 treys per game.

De'Anthony Melton posted 10.1 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists. He drained 42.5% of his shots from the field and 39% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Kelly Oubre Jr.'s numbers last season were 20.3 points, 5.2 boards and 1.1 assists per contest. He drained 43.2% of his shots from the floor and 31.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 triples.

Pacers vs. 76ers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

76ers Pacers 115.2 Points Avg. 116.3 110.9 Points Allowed Avg. 119.5 48.7% Field Goal % 46.9% 38.7% Three Point % 36.7%

