On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (8-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning run when hosting the Indiana Pacers (6-4). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and BSIN.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN

NBCS-PH and BSIN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info

Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers average 120.7 points per game (third in the league) while allowing 109.4 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +101 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.3 points per game.

The Pacers put up 126.0 points per game (first in league) while giving up 123.1 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a +29 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The two teams average 246.7 points per game combined, 6.2 more points than this game's total.

Combined, these teams allow 232.5 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 8-1-0 ATS this season.

Indiana is 6-4-0 ATS this year.

Pacers and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +20000 +6600 - 76ers +1600 +800 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.