The Denver Nuggets (8-2) are favored (by 6.5 points) to extend a six-game home win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-6) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 223.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

Denver has an average total of 220.9 in its contests this year, 2.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Denver has entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won eight of those games.

Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 71.4% chance to win.

Clippers Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles has played four games this season that have had more than 223.5 combined points scored.

Los Angeles' games this year have had a 225.6-point total on average, 2.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles' ATS record is 3-6-0 this year.

The Clippers have been named as the underdog three times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

Los Angeles has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +195.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Nuggets vs Clippers Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Clippers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 4 40% 114.8 228.6 106.1 217.9 223.9 Clippers 4 44.4% 113.8 228.6 111.8 217.9 227.2

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

In home games, Denver has a better record against the spread (4-2-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (1-3-0).

The Nuggets put up just three more points per game (114.8) than the Clippers allow (111.8).

Denver is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall when scoring more than 111.8 points.

Additional Clippers Insights & Trends

This year, Los Angeles is 3-1-0 at home against the spread (.750 winning percentage). Away, it is 0-5-0 ATS (.000).

The Clippers' 113.8 points per game are 7.7 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up.

Los Angeles has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 3-3 overall record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Splits

Nuggets and Clippers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 5-5 3-1 3-7 Clippers 3-6 0-0 4-5

Nuggets vs. Clippers Point Insights

Nuggets Clippers 114.8 Points Scored (PG) 113.8 10 NBA Rank (PPG) 13 5-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 5-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-3 106.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 3-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-3 6-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-3

