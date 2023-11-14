Myles Turner plus his Indiana Pacers teammates take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Turner totaled 22 points and three blocks in his most recent game, which ended in a 137-126 loss against the 76ers.

In this piece we'll break down Turner's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-104)

Over 17.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+114)

Over 7.5 (+114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last season, allowing 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the league last year, allowing 41.2 per contest.

In terms of assists, the 76ers conceded 24.2 per game last season, ranking them sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 29 22 5 0 4 3 1

