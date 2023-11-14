The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) and the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) play at Hulman Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars Betting Records & Stats

IUPUI and its opponent combined to hit the over 16 out of 27 times last season.

The Jaguars' record against the spread last season was 17-10-0.

IUPUI (17-10-0 ATS) covered the spread 71% of the time, eight% less often than Indiana State (22-9-0) last year.

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.3 144.6 69.6 146.4 146.2 IUPUI 65.3 144.6 76.8 146.4 136.2

Additional IUPUI Insights & Trends

The Jaguars scored just 4.3 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Sycamores gave up to opponents (69.6).

IUPUI went 9-2 against the spread and 2-11 overall when it scored more than 69.6 points last season.

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State IUPUI 11-4 Home Record 4-9 7-6 Away Record 0-15 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

