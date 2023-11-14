IUPUI vs. Indiana State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) meet the Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hulman Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
IUPUI vs. Indiana State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)
- Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chris Osten: 9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)
- Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Cameron Henry: 11 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julian Larry: 7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
IUPUI vs. Indiana State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Indiana State Rank
|Indiana State AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|23rd
|79.3
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|159th
|69.6
|Points Allowed
|76.8
|337th
|192nd
|31.5
|Rebounds
|28.3
|335th
|349th
|5.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|4.6
|356th
|21st
|15.8
|Assists
|11.2
|319th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|15.1
|355th
