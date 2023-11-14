Tuesday's contest between the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) and Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) squaring off at Hulman Center has a projected final score of 82-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of IUPUI, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

The game has no line set.

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

IUPUI vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: IUPUI 82, Indiana State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for IUPUI vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: IUPUI (-12.8)

IUPUI (-12.8) Computer Predicted Total: 152.0

IUPUI Performance Insights

IUPUI ranked 328th in the country with 65.3 points per contest last year, but on defense it lagged behind, allowing 76.8 points per game (22nd-worst in college basketball).

The Jaguars found it difficult to grab rebounds last season, ranking 24th-worst in college basketball with 28.3 rebounds per game. They ranked 135th by allowing 30.5 rebounds per contest.

IUPUI ranked 319th in college basketball with 11.2 dimes per game.

While the Jaguars ranked in the bottom 25 in the country in turnovers per game with 15.1 (fourth-worst), they ranked 267th in college basketball with 10.9 forced turnovers per contest.

It was a difficult season for the Jaguars in terms of threes, as they recorded only 4.6 made threes per game (third-worst in college basketball) and sank just 29.7% of their attempted threes (ninth-worst).

With 8 treys conceded per game, IUPUI ranked 277th in college basketball. It allowed a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 308th in college basketball.

IUPUI attempted 38.3 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 71.4% of the shots it attempted (and 81.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 15.4 treys per contest, which were 28.6% of its shots (and 18.6% of the team's buckets).

