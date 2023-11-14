IUPUI vs. Indiana State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) take on the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. IUPUI matchup.
IUPUI vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Watch this game on ESPN+
IUPUI vs. Indiana State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indiana State Moneyline
|IUPUI Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Indiana State (-16.5)
|148.5
|-2500
|+1050
Sportsbook Promo Codes
IUPUI vs. Indiana State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- IUPUI put together a 17-10-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Jaguars were 4-5 ATS last season when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.
- Indiana State won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.
- Last season, 15 Sycamores games hit the over.
