The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) host the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at Hulman Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Terre Haute, Indiana

Terre Haute, Indiana Venue: Hulman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Indiana State Betting Records & Stats

Indiana State won 22 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

Indiana State covered more often than IUPUI last year, sporting an ATS record of 22-9-0, compared to the 17-10-0 record of the Jaguars.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana State 79.3 144.6 69.6 146.4 146.2 IUPUI 65.3 144.6 76.8 146.4 136.2

Additional Indiana State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Sycamores scored 79.3 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 76.8 the Jaguars gave up.

Indiana State had a 14-3 record against the spread and a 16-3 record overall last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana State 22-9-0 15-16-0 IUPUI 17-10-0 16-11-0

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Indiana State IUPUI 11-4 Home Record 4-9 7-6 Away Record 0-15 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 9-1-0 9-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.4 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

