The Indiana State Sycamores (1-0) will meet the IUPUI Jaguars (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Indiana State Top Players (2022-23)

Courvoisier McCauley: 15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Cameron Henry: 11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Cooper Neese: 11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Robbie Avila: 10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Julian Larry: 7.0 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

IUPUI Top Players (2022-23)

Jlynn Counter: 14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Vincent Brady II: 10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Osten: 9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK DJ Jackson: 9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jonah Carrasco: 3.1 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Indiana State Rank Indiana State AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank 23rd 79.3 Points Scored 65.3 328th 159th 69.6 Points Allowed 76.8 337th 192nd 31.5 Rebounds 28.3 335th 349th 5.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 20th 9.4 3pt Made 4.6 356th 21st 15.8 Assists 11.2 319th 160th 11.7 Turnovers 15.1 355th

