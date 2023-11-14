The IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) take on the Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Hulman Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. IUPUI matchup.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Indiana State (-16.5) 148.5 -2500 +1050 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Betting Trends (2022-23)

Indiana State went 22-9-0 ATS last season.

Sycamores games went over the point total 15 out of 31 times last season.

IUPUI went 17-10-0 ATS last season.

A total of 16 of the Jaguars' games last year hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.