How to Watch Indiana State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) take the court against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.
Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
- Western Kentucky vs Murray State (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- UIC vs Loyola Chicago (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Green Bay vs Valparaiso (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
- Tarleton State vs Bradley (8:00 PM ET | November 14)
Indiana State Stats Insights
- The Sycamores made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
- In games Indiana State shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
- The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.
- Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores put up were just 2.5 more points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).
- Indiana State went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.
Indiana State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.
- The Sycamores surrendered 66.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
- When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Indiana State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Mary-Woods
|W 90-60
|Hulman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Alabama
|L 102-80
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Hulman Center
|11/21/2023
|Rice
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|11/22/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
