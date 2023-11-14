The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) take the court against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana

Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

The Sycamores made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Indiana State shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.

The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.

Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores put up were just 2.5 more points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).

Indiana State went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.

The Sycamores surrendered 66.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.

When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule