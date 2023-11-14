The Indiana State Sycamores (1-1) take the court against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Indiana State vs. IUPUI Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other MVC Games

Indiana State Stats Insights

  • The Sycamores made 48.3% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).
  • In games Indiana State shot higher than 46.9% from the field, it went 15-4 overall.
  • The Sycamores were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars finished 335th.
  • Last year, the 79.3 points per game the Sycamores put up were just 2.5 more points than the Jaguars allowed (76.8).
  • Indiana State went 16-3 last season when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Indiana State Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Indiana State fared better when playing at home last year, posting 80.3 points per game, compared to 77.7 per game in road games.
  • The Sycamores surrendered 66.4 points per game at home last year, compared to 70.8 on the road.
  • When playing at home, Indiana State drained 1.5 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (8.4). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Indiana State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Saint Mary-Woods W 90-60 Hulman Center
11/10/2023 @ Alabama L 102-80 Coleman Coliseum
11/14/2023 IUPUI - Hulman Center
11/21/2023 Rice - Dollar Loan Center
11/22/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center

