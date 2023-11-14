Should you wager on Filip Forsberg to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Anaheim Ducks face off on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

  • In four of 14 games this season, Forsberg has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Forsberg has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
  • Forsberg's shooting percentage is 10.7%, and he averages 4.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are allowing 41 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.5 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5
11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3
11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 4-2
11/4/2023 Oilers 3 1 2 17:04 Away W 5-2
11/2/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:56 Away L 4-2
10/31/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 16:34 Away L 5-2
10/28/2023 Maple Leafs 2 0 2 19:04 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 20:54 Home L 3-2
10/21/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:13 Home W 5-1
10/19/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 18:37 Away W 4-1

Predators vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

