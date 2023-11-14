Bennedict Mathurin's Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Mathurin, in his most recent showing, had nine points in a 137-126 loss to the 76ers.

Let's look at Mathurin's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Bennedict Mathurin Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-102)

Over 14.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Over 4.5 (+122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+180)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were ranked third in the league defensively last season, allowing 110.9 points per game.

The 76ers conceded 41.2 rebounds on average last year, second in the NBA.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 24.2.

The 76ers were the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Bennedict Mathurin vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/12/2023 26 9 5 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.