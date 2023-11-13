Monday's contest that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

The matchup has no set line.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Purdue Performance Insights

Last year, Purdue was 152nd in the country offensively (72.7 points scored per game) and 21st-best on defense (62.7 points conceded).

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

Purdue was 29th in college basketball in assists (15.5 per game) last season.

The Boilermakers made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 237th and 283rd, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Purdue was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

The Boilermakers took 38.4% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of the Boilermakers' baskets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

