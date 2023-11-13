Monday's game features the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) squaring off at Mackey Arena (on November 13) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Purdue.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier projects to cover the 17.5-point spread in its matchup versus Purdue. The over/under has been set at 150.5, and the two sides are projected to come in below that total.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -17.5

Purdue -17.5 Point Total: 150.5

150.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -3000, Xavier +1200

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 73, Xavier 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+17.5)



Xavier (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (150.5)



Purdue Performance Insights

Purdue was 152nd in the country in points scored (72.7 per game) and 21st-best in points conceded (62.7) last season.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds conceded (24.5) last season.

At 15.5 assists per game last season, Purdue was 29th in college basketball.

The Boilermakers were 237th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Last year, Purdue was 73rd in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Purdue took 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 27% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 61.6% of its shots, with 73% of its makes coming from there.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier had a top-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 292nd with 74.1 points allowed per contest.

With 34.8 rebounds per game, the Musketeers ranked 35th in the country. They allowed 29.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 65th in college basketball.

With 19.1 dimes per game, Xavier was best in college basketball in the category.

The Musketeers committed 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With a 39% three-point percentage last year, the Musketeers were fourth-best in college basketball. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by making 7.4 three-pointers per contest.

Last year Xavier allowed 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers (accounting for 75.3% of the team's baskets) and 31.2% three-pointers (24.7%).

