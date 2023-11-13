Monday's contest features the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) clashing at Mackey Arena (on November 13) at 8:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-67 victory for Purdue.

According to our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 17.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 151.5 over/under.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -17.5

Purdue -17.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -3000, Xavier +1200

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 73, Xavier 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+17.5)



Xavier (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Purdue Performance Insights

Offensively, Purdue was the 152nd-ranked squad in the nation (72.7 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 21st-best (62.7 points conceded per game).

The Boilermakers were the 11th-best team in the country in rebounds per game (36.2) and best in rebounds allowed (24.5) last season.

With 15.5 assists per game last season, Purdue was 29th in college basketball.

Beyond the arc, the Boilermakers were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last year. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Defensively, Purdue was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.4 last year. It was 52nd in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.4%.

Last season, Purdue took 38.4% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.6% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27% of Purdue's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier was led by its offense last season, as it ranked 10th-best in the country by putting up 80.9 points per game. It ranked 292nd in college basketball in points allowed (74.1 per contest).

The Musketeers grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Xavier was one of the top teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it averaged 19.1 per game (best in college basketball).

With 12.2 turnovers per game, the Musketeers were 217th in college basketball. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

The Musketeers sank 7.4 threes per game last season (182nd-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 39.0% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Last year Xavier allowed 7.4 three-pointers per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers and 31.2% three-pointers last season. Of the team's baskets, 75.3% were two-pointers and 24.7% were threes.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.