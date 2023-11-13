Monday's game that pits the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) versus the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

Based on our computer prediction, Xavier is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 17.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 151.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Line: Purdue -17.5

Purdue -17.5 Point Total: 151.5

151.5 Moneyline (To Win): Purdue -3000, Xavier +1200

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Pick ATS: Xavier (+17.5)



Xavier (+17.5) Pick OU: Under (151.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Purdue Performance Insights

Purdue was 152nd in the nation in points scored (72.7 per game) and 21st-best in points allowed (62.7) last year.

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

At 15.5 assists per game last year, Purdue was 29th in the country.

The Boilermakers made 6.8 3-pointers per game and shot 32.2% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 237th and 283rd, respectively, in the country.

Last season, Purdue was 73rd in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.4 per game) and 52nd in defensive 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Last year, Purdue attempted 38.4% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Purdue's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier sported a top-25 offense last season, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. On defense, it ranked 292nd with 74.1 points allowed per contest.

The Musketeers averaged 34.8 boards per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.3 rebounds per contest (65th-ranked).

Xavier was one of the top teams in college basketball when it comes to assists, as it collected 19.1 per game (best in college basketball).

The Musketeers were 217th in college basketball with 12.2 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 238th with 11.3 forced turnovers per contest.

With a 39% three-point percentage last year, the Musketeers were fourth-best in the nation. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by draining 7.4 three-pointers per contest.

Last year Xavier gave up 7.4 treys per game (204th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from three-point land.

Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers and 31.2% three-pointers last season. Of the team's buckets, 75.3% were two-pointers and 24.7% were threes.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.