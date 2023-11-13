Monday's contest between the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) and Xavier Musketeers (2-0) going head to head at Mackey Arena has a projected final score of 75-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Purdue, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:30 PM ET on November 13.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info & Odds

Purdue vs. Xavier Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue 75, Xavier 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Purdue vs. Xavier

Computer Predicted Spread: Purdue (-8.6)

Purdue (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Purdue Performance Insights

Last season, Purdue was 152nd in the nation on offense (72.7 points scored per game) and 21st-best defensively (62.7 points allowed).

On the glass, the Boilermakers were 11th-best in college basketball in rebounds (36.2 per game) last year. They were best in rebounds allowed (24.5 per game).

Last season Purdue was ranked 29th in the nation in assists with 15.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Boilermakers were 237th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (6.8) last season. They were 283rd in 3-point percentage at 32.2%.

Giving up 6.4 3-pointers per game and conceding 31.4% from downtown last season, Purdue was 73rd and 52nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

Purdue attempted 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27% of Purdue's baskets were 3-pointers, and 73% were 2-pointers.

Xavier Performance Insights

Xavier allowed 74.1 points per game last year (292nd-ranked in college basketball), but it really played well offensively, averaging 80.9 points per contest (10th-best).

With 34.8 boards per game, the Musketeers were 35th in the nation. They ceded 29.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 65th in college basketball.

Xavier was one of the best teams in college basketball in terms of assists, as it dished out 19.1 per game (best in college basketball).

With 12.2 turnovers per game, the Musketeers ranked 217th in the country. They forced 11.3 turnovers per contest, which ranked 238th in college basketball.

With a 39% three-point percentage last season, the Musketeers were fourth-best in college basketball. They ranked 182nd in college basketball by draining 7.4 treys per contest.

With 7.4 three-pointers conceded per game, Xavier ranked 204th in the nation. It ceded a 35.8% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 303rd in college basketball.

Xavier took 68.8% two-pointers and 31.2% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 75.3% were two-pointers and 24.7% were threes.

