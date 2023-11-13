Purdue vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 13
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) play the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Purdue vs. Xavier matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Purdue vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Purdue Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Purdue (-17.5)
|151.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Purdue (-17.5)
|151.5
|-3000
|+1200
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Purdue went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- A total of 14 Boilermakers games last season hit the over.
- Xavier put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 21 of the Musketeers' games hit the over.
Purdue Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1100
- Purdue is second-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), much higher than its computer rankings (75th).
- Purdue's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 8.3%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.