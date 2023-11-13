How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) battle the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
- In games Purdue shot better than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.
- Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue put up 76.3 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).
- In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.3.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
