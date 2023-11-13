The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) battle the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.

In games Purdue shot better than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the Boilermakers put up 72.7 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 74.1 the Musketeers gave up.

Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue put up 76.3 points per game last season in home games, which was nine more points than it averaged in away games (67.3).

In 2022-23, the Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 64.3.

When it comes to three-pointers, Purdue performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

