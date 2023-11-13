The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) hit the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
  • Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
  • Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.
  • In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
  • At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
  • At home, Xavier drained 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

