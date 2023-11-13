The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) hit the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.

In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).

At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).

At home, Xavier drained 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule