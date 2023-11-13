How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) hit the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
- Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers averaged were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
- Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
- Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Purdue fared better in home games last season, posting 76.3 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game in away games.
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game in home games last year, compared to 64.3 on the road.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Purdue performed better when playing at home last season, draining 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Xavier put up 83.6 points per game last season, 3.1 more than it averaged away (80.5).
- At home, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (77.1).
- At home, Xavier drained 7.2 3-pointers per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%) as well.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
