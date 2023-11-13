How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) face the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
- Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers ranked 35th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
- Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
- Xavier compiled a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
- The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
- The Musketeers averaged 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
- When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue posted 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
- The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
- When playing at home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
- At home, the Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.
- Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.