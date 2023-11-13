The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) face the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.

Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers ranked 35th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.

Xavier compiled a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.

The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.

The Musketeers averaged 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).

When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue posted 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).

When playing at home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.

At home, the Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.

Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule