The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) face the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.
  • Purdue had a 19-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers ranked 35th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
  • Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot 49.2% from the field, 7.6% higher than the 41.6% the Boilermakers' opponents shot last season.
  • Xavier compiled a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers averaged 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
  • When Xavier gave up fewer than 72.7 points last season, it went 9-4.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue posted 76.3 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers ceded 61.2 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in away games (64.3).
  • When playing at home, Purdue averaged 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than in away games (6). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to on the road (32%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier put up more points at home (83.6 per game) than away (80.5) last season.
  • At home, the Musketeers conceded 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.1.
  • Xavier made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.2 per game) than on the road (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38%) than on the road (40.5%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

