How to Watch Purdue vs. Xavier on TV or Live Stream - November 13
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take the court against the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Purdue Stats Insights
- The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Purdue went 19-1 when it shot higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Musketeers ranked 35th in rebounding in college basketball. The Boilermakers finished 11th.
- Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers recorded were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
- Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.1 points.
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.6 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.
- The Musketeers' 80.9 points per game last year were 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed to opponents.
- Xavier went 9-4 last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.
Purdue Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Purdue averaged 9.0 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (67.3).
- The Boilermakers gave up 61.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 64.3 in road games.
- In terms of three-pointers, Purdue fared better at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 33.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage on the road.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison
- Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
- At home, the Musketeers gave up 71.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 77.1.
- At home, Xavier sunk 7.2 triples per game last season, 0.9 fewer than it averaged away (8.1). Xavier's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (38.0%) than away (40.5%) as well.
Purdue Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Samford
|W 98-45
|Mackey Arena
|11/10/2023
|Morehead State
|W 87-57
|Mackey Arena
|11/13/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/20/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Mackey Arena
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Robert Morris
|W 77-63
|Cintas Center
|11/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 79-56
|Cintas Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|-
|Cintas Center
