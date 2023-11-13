The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) take on the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Purdue Stats Insights

  • The Boilermakers made 45.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points higher than the Musketeers allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • In games Purdue shot higher than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.
  • The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Musketeers finished 35th.
  • Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).
  • Purdue had a 16-0 record last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% clip from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.
  • Xavier put together a 23-6 straight up record in games it shot higher than 41.6% from the field.
  • The Musketeers were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Boilermakers finished 16th.
  • The Musketeers put up 18.2 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Boilermakers gave up (62.7).
  • Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

  • Purdue averaged 76.3 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3 points per contest.
  • The Boilermakers allowed 61.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 64.3 in away games.
  • Purdue averaged 7.5 threes per game with a 33.1% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 1.5 more threes and 1.1% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6 threes per game, 32% three-point percentage).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

  • Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season, and 80.5 away.
  • In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 5.4 fewer points per game at home (71.7) than away (77.1).
  • Beyond the arc, Xavier drained more treys away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena
11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena
11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena
11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Robert Morris W 77-63 Cintas Center
11/10/2023 Jacksonville W 79-56 Cintas Center
11/13/2023 @ Purdue - Mackey Arena
11/18/2023 Washington - T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant - Cintas Center

