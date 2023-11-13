The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (2-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Monday, November 13, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Purdue vs. Xavier Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana

Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Purdue Stats Insights

The Boilermakers shot 45.7% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Musketeers allowed to opponents.

In games Purdue shot better than 44.3% from the field, it went 19-1 overall.

The Boilermakers were the 11th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Musketeers finished 35th.

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers recorded were just 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers allowed (74.1).

Purdue went 16-0 last season when scoring more than 74.1 points.

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers shot at a 49.2% rate from the field last season, 7.6 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers averaged.

Xavier went 23-6 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Boilermakers ranked 16th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Musketeers ranked 155th.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

Xavier had a 9-4 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.7 points.

Purdue Home & Away Comparison

Purdue scored 76.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was nine more points than it averaged away from home (67.3).

Defensively the Boilermakers were better at home last year, surrendering 61.2 points per game, compared to 64.3 on the road.

When playing at home, Purdue drained 1.5 more threes per game (7.5) than away from home (6). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (33.1%) compared to in away games (32%).

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

At home, Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 80.5.

The Musketeers conceded fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than on the road (77.1) last season.

Beyond the arc, Xavier knocked down more triples away (8.1 per game) than at home (7.2) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (40.5%) than at home (38%).

Purdue Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Samford W 98-45 Mackey Arena 11/10/2023 Morehead State W 87-57 Mackey Arena 11/13/2023 Xavier - Mackey Arena 11/20/2023 Gonzaga - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/28/2023 Texas Southern - Mackey Arena

Xavier Upcoming Schedule