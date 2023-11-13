The Xavier Musketeers (2-0) are big, 17.5-point underdogs against the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 13, 2023. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. The matchup has a point total of 151.5.

Purdue vs. Xavier Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -17.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs Xavier Betting Records & Stats

The Boilermakers were 14-16-0 against the spread last season.

Purdue played as a moneyline favorite of -3000 or shorter in only two games last season. They won both.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Boilermakers' implied win probability is 96.8%.

Xavier put together a 17-16-0 ATS record last year.

The Musketeers were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1200 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Xavier has a 7.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Purdue vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 151.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 151.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 3 10% 72.7 153.6 62.7 136.8 137.1 Xavier 20 60.6% 80.9 153.6 74.1 136.8 151.9

Additional Purdue vs Xavier Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.7 points per game the Boilermakers scored were only 1.4 fewer points than the Musketeers gave up (74.1).

When Purdue totaled more than 74.1 points last season, it went 10-6 against the spread and 16-0 overall.

The Musketeers put up an average of 80.9 points per game last year, 18.2 more points than the 62.7 the Boilermakers gave up to opponents.

When it scored more than 62.7 points last season, Xavier went 15-12 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Purdue vs. Xavier Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 14-16-0 1-4 14-16-0 Xavier 17-16-0 0-0 21-12-0

Purdue vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Xavier 14-2 Home Record 15-2 8-3 Away Record 7-4 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.