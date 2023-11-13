Purdue vs. Xavier November 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (1-0) meet the Purdue Boilermakers (1-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game will tip off at 8:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 1.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Purdue vs. Xavier Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, November 13
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Purdue Top Players (2022-23)
- Zach Edey: 22.3 PTS, 12.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.1 BLK
- Braden Smith: 9.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Fletcher Loyer: 11 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Caleb Furst: 5.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ethan Morton: 3.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Top Players (2022-23)
- Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Purdue vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Purdue Rank
|Purdue AVG
|Xavier AVG
|Xavier Rank
|152nd
|72.7
|Points Scored
|80.9
|10th
|21st
|62.7
|Points Allowed
|74.1
|292nd
|11th
|36.2
|Rebounds
|34.8
|35th
|16th
|11
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|155th
|237th
|6.8
|3pt Made
|7.4
|182nd
|29th
|15.5
|Assists
|19.1
|1st
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|12.2
|217th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.