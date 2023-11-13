Monday's contest between the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) and East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) going head to head at Hinkle Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 95-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Butler, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 95, East Tennessee State 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. East Tennessee State

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-38.4)

Butler (-38.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.5

Butler Performance Insights

Offensively, Butler was the 328th-ranked squad in the nation (65.3 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Bulldogs were second-worst in the nation in rebounds (27.4 per game) and 310th in rebounds conceded (33.4).

Butler was 211th in college basketball in assists (12.6 per game) last season.

The Bulldogs made 6.5 3-pointers per game and shot 32.7% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 274th and 259th, respectively, in college basketball.

Butler was 64th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 77th in 3-point percentage defensively (32.1%) last season.

The Bulldogs took 64.2% of their shots from inside the arc, and 35.8% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 73.2% of the Bulldogs' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.8% were 3-pointers.

