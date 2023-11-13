The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (1-1) go up against the Butler Bulldogs (2-0) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Butler vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
Butler Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field last season, which is equal to what the Buccaneers' opponents shot.
  • In games Butler shot higher than 43.6% from the field, it went 12-1 overall.
  • The Buccaneers ranked 144th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.
  • Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs put up were just 3.7 fewer points than the Buccaneers allowed (69).
  • When Butler put up more than 69 points last season, it went 11-0.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

  • In home games last season, Butler posted 8.3 more points per game (69.4) than it did on the road (61.1).
  • In home games, the Bulldogs surrendered 3.7 fewer points per game (65.6) than in road games (69.3).
  • When playing at home, Butler made 1.2 more threes per game (7) than when playing on the road (5.8). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (36.7%) compared to in road games (28.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Michigan W 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/10/2023 Southeast Missouri State W 91-56 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 East Tennessee State - Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/17/2023 @ Michigan State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

