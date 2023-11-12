Will Levis was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Tennessee Titans match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Levis' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Looking at season stats, Levis has passed for 500 yards (250.0 per game) and four touchdowns, with one pick. He has completed 60.3% of his passes (41-for-68), and has eight carries for 13 yards.

Will Levis Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Levis 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 41 68 60.3% 500 4 1 7.4 8 13 0

Levis Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 Falcons 19 29 238 4 0 7 11 0 Week 9 @Steelers 22 39 262 0 1 1 2 0

