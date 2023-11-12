Titans vs. Buccaneers Injury Report — Week 10
Going into their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5), the Tennessee Titans (3-5) are keeping their eye on 14 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 12 at Raymond James Stadium.
The Titans' last game was a 20-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
In their most recent game, the Buccaneers lost 39-37 to the Houston Texans.
Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Ryan Tannehill
|QB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Daniel Brunskill
|OL
|Ankle
|Out
|Mike Brown
|S
|Ankle
|Out
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Hamstring
|Full Participation In Practice
|Azeez Al-Shaair
|LB
|Ankle
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|CB
|Thumb
|Out
|Jack Gibbens
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Luke Gifford
|LB
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Will Levis
|QB
|Foot
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Hubbard
|OL
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Anthony Kendall
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Deven Thompkins
|WR
|Personal
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Luke Goedeke
|OG
|Foot
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Matt Feiler
|OL
|Knee
|Doubtful
|Carlton Davis
|CB
|Toe
|Questionable
|Jamel Dean
|CB
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Vita Vea
|DL
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lavonte David
|LB
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Groin
|Questionable
|Mike Evans
|WR
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Josh Hayes
|DB
|Concussion
|Out
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Neck
|Questionable
|Calijah Kancey
|DL
|Quad
|Questionable
Titans vs. Buccaneers Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida
- TV Info: CBS
Titans Season Insights
- In terms of total offense, the Titans rank 23rd in the NFL (302 total yards per game) and 20th defensively (337.8 total yards allowed per contest).
- The Titans are posting 18.5 points per contest on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 20 points per game (11th-ranked) on defense.
- From an offensive angle, the Titans are putting up 187.5 passing yards per contest (26th-ranked). They rank 16th in the NFL on defense (223 passing yards allowed per game).
- Tennessee ranks 12th in the NFL with 114.5 rushing yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 19th with 114.8 rushing yards surrendered per game on defense.
- The Titans have registered six forced turnovers (32nd in NFL) and committed nine turnovers (seventh in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 22nd in the NFL.
Titans vs. Buccaneers Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Buccaneers (-3)
- Moneyline: Buccaneers (-145), Titans (+120)
- Total: 39 points
