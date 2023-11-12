Our computer model projects a win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they meet the Tennessee Titans at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, November 12 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Buccaneers are putting up 19.8 points per game on offense (21st in NFL), and they rank 16th on defense with 20.9 points allowed per game. The Titans are generating 18.5 points per game on offense this season (24th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are allowing 20 points per contest (11th-ranked) on defense.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: Buccaneers by 2) Toss Up (39.5) Buccaneers 21, Titans 19

Titans Betting Info

The Titans have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 2-point underdogs this year, the Titans have an ATS record of 4-3.

So far this year, just two Tennessee games have gone over the point total.

The average total for Titans games is 40.6 points, 1.1 more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buccaneers have an implied win probability of 56.5%.

Tampa Bay has put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Buccaneers have covered the spread once when favored by 2 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

This season, games featuring the Buccaneers have hit the over just twice.

Buccaneers games average 41.8 total points per game this season, 2.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tampa Bay 19.8 20.9 14.3 19.5 25.3 22.3 Tennessee 18.5 20 24.5 18.5 12.5 21.5

