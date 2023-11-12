The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) take a four-game losing streak into their contest with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Raymond James Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Buccaneers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 39 points has been set for the outing.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Titans have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Buccaneers have been winning two times, have been behind five times, and have been tied one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 2.9 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.1 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Titans have outscored their opponent in the second quarter three times, been outscored three times, and been knotted up two times in eight games this season.

In eight games this season, the Buccaneers have won the second quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 7.1 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 6.3 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in five games this season, lost the third quarter in two games, and been tied in the third quarter in one game.

Looking at third-quarter scoring, the Buccaneers have won the third quarter in two games and have been outscored in the third quarter in six games.

Offensively, Tampa Bay is averaging 3.1 points in the third quarter (24th-ranked) this year. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Titans' eight games this season, they have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

In eight games this season, the Buccaneers have won the fourth quarter three times, lost four times, and tied one time.

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging six points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 6.3 points on average in that quarter.

Titans vs. Buccaneers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the completion of the first half, the Titans have had the lead four times and have been trailing four times.

At the end of the first half, the Buccaneers have had the lead three times, have been losing three times, and have been knotted up two times.

2nd Half

Regarding second-half scoring this season, the Titans have outscored their opponent in the second half in three games and have been outscored in the second half in five games.

The Buccaneers have won the second half in three games this season (2-1 in those contests), lost the second half in four games (1-3), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Tampa Bay's offense is averaging 9.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 11.1 points on average in the second half.

