Sunday's contest features the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) and the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) matching up at Screaming Eagles Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 70-56 victory for heavily favored Chicago State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on November 12.

The game has no set line.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Venue: Screaming Eagles Arena

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Score Prediction

Prediction: Chicago State 70, Southern Indiana 56

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago State (-14.2)

Chicago State (-14.2) Computer Predicted Total: 125.3

Southern Indiana Performance Insights

Southern Indiana scored 75.8 points per game and gave up 74.2 last year, ranking them 77th in college basketball offensively and 293rd defensively.

On the boards, the Screaming Eagles were 30th in college basketball in rebounds (35.0 per game) last year. They were 182nd in rebounds conceded (31.2 per game).

Last season Southern Indiana was ranked 204th in college basketball in assists with 12.7 per game.

The Screaming Eagles were the 12th-best squad in college basketball in 3-pointers made (9.7 per game) and 27th in 3-point percentage (37.5%) last year.

Giving up 8.0 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.6% from beyond the arc last year, Southern Indiana was 277th and 242nd in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Screaming Eagles took 42.7% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 36.9% of their made shots are from there. Inside the arc, they took 57.3% of their shots, with 63.1% of their makes coming from there.

