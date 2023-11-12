Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
The Chicago State Cougars (0-2) go up against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Screaming Eagles Arena. It starts at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
|Favorite
|Total
|Southern Indiana Moneyline
|Chicago State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Southern Indiana (-2.5)
|138.5
|-155
|+125
|FanDuel
|Southern Indiana (-3.5)
|138.5
|-176
|+142
Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Southern Indiana put together a 9-17-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Screaming Eagles games.
- Chicago State won 13 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.
- In Cougars games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 11 times.
