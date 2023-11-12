The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) face the Chicago State Cougars (0-2) at 4:30 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Southern Indiana vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana

Screaming Eagles Arena in Evansville, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Indiana Stats Insights

The Screaming Eagles shot 43.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% the Cougars allowed to opponents.

Southern Indiana went 9-4 when it shot better than 45.5% from the field.

The Screaming Eagles were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.

Last year, the Screaming Eagles recorded just 2.8 more points per game (75.8) than the Cougars allowed (73).

Southern Indiana went 14-8 last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Southern Indiana Home & Away Comparison

Southern Indiana averaged 77.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 0.9 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (76.5).

In 2022-23, the Screaming Eagles surrendered 66.9 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 80.8.

Looking at three-point shooting, Southern Indiana performed better in home games last year, sinking 9.8 treys per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 threes per game and a 36.1% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Southern Indiana Upcoming Schedule