The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 124th 73.9 Points Scored 71.6 181st 166th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th 222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th 169th 13.1 Assists 14.4 81st 249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

