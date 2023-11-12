The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Information

Purdue Fort Wayne Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jarred Godfrey: 17.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Bobby Planutis: 11.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ra Kpedi: 6.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Damian Chong Qui: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Deonte Billups: 9.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce Top Players (2022-23)

  • Demarcus Demonia: 15.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kalen Williams: 9.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Jerome Brewer Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • JJ Romer Rosario: 8.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • C.J. Roberts: 11.6 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Purdue Fort Wayne Rank Purdue Fort Wayne AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank
124th 73.9 Points Scored 71.6 181st
166th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.4 274th
144th 32.3 Rebounds 29.1 312th
222nd 8.0 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th
14th 9.6 3pt Made 8.4 66th
169th 13.1 Assists 14.4 81st
249th 12.5 Turnovers 12.4 235th

