How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when visiting the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (2-0) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The game airs on ESPN+.
Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Stats Insights
- The Mastodons made 43.9% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Purdue Fort Wayne had a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Lions ranked 312th in rebounding in college basketball. The Mastodons finished 144th.
- Last year, the 73.9 points per game the Mastodons put up were only 0.5 more points than the Lions allowed (73.4).
- Purdue Fort Wayne went 15-2 last season when scoring more than 73.4 points.
Purdue Fort Wayne Home & Away Comparison
- Purdue Fort Wayne scored 77.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.2 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Mastodons allowed six fewer points per game (66.9) than on the road (72.9).
- When it comes to total threes made, Purdue Fort Wayne performed worse at home last season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.8 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it produced a 35% three-point percentage in home games and a 34.5% clip when playing on the road.
Purdue Fort Wayne Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 82-74
|Wintrust Arena
|11/9/2023
|Andrews
|W 130-34
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/12/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|11/17/2023
|Northern Arizona
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
|11/22/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
