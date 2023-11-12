Pacers vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
When they host the Indiana Pacers (6-3) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Philadelphia 76ers (7-1) will attempt to build on a seven-game win streak. The Pacers have taken three games in a row.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. 76ers matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Pacers vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and BSIN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Pacers vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|76ers (-6.5)
|237.5
|-275
|+220
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|76ers (-7)
|238.5
|-295
|+240
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers vs 76ers Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pacers vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers average 118.6 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 107.4 per outing (sixth in the NBA). They have a +90 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game.
- The Pacers put up 126 points per game (first in league) while allowing 121.6 per outing (26th in NBA). They have a +40 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 4.4 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 244.6 points per game, 7.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 229 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Philadelphia has put together a 7-1-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Indiana has compiled a 6-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Pacers and 76ers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+25000
|+6600
|-
|76ers
|+1800
|+800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.