Obi Toppin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 126-124 win over the Bucks (his most recent action) Toppin produced seven points.

With prop bets available for Toppin, let's examine some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (+102)

Over 8.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+100)

76ers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The 76ers were third in the NBA last year, giving up 110.9 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the 76ers were second in the NBA last year, giving up 41.2 per contest.

The 76ers were the sixth-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 24.2.

Looking at three-point defense, the 76ers were fifth in the NBA last season, giving up 11.6 makes per contest.

Obi Toppin vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 11 2 1 2 0 0 0 2/5/2023 14 4 4 0 1 0 0 11/4/2022 20 17 3 0 3 0 0

