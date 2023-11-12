How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. NJIT Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The NJIT Highlanders (2-0) hit the court against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on ESPN+.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Notre Dame vs. NJIT 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish put up an average of 73.9 points per game last year, 10.1 more points than the 63.8 the Highlanders gave up to opponents.
- Notre Dame went 16-2 last season when giving up fewer than 60.5 points.
- Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Highlanders recorded were just 1.6 more points than the Fighting Irish gave up (58.9).
- NJIT went 8-8 last season when scoring more than 58.9 points.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Carolina
|L 100-71
|Halle Georges Carpentier
|11/12/2023
|@ NJIT
|-
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|11/15/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|Illinois
|-
|St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena
