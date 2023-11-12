Sunday's game between the NJIT Highlanders (2-0) and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-1) at NJIT Wellness and Events Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-58 and heavily favors NJIT to take home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on November 12.

The Fighting Irish's most recent outing was a 100-71 loss to South Carolina on Monday.

Notre Dame vs. NJIT Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: NJIT Wellness and Events Center in Newark, New Jersey

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Notre Dame vs. NJIT Score Prediction

Prediction: NJIT 84, Notre Dame 58

Notre Dame Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Fighting Irish had a +494 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 15.0 points per game. They put up 73.9 points per game to rank 41st in college basketball and allowed 58.9 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball.

Notre Dame averaged 3.8 fewer points in ACC play (70.1) than overall (73.9).

The Fighting Irish put up more points at home (77.8 per game) than away (68.8) last season.

At home, Notre Dame allowed 56.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than it allowed on the road (57.9).

