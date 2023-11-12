Will Mo Alie-Cox cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Indianapolis Colts take on the New England Patriots on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and analyze the important numbers.

Will Mo Alie-Cox score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +575 (Bet $10 to win $57.50 if he scores a TD)

Alie-Cox's five grabs have turned into 72 yards (10.3 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on eight occasions.

Alie-Cox, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Mo Alie-Cox Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Texans 1 1 15 0 Week 4 Rams 1 1 35 1 Week 5 Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 7 Browns 1 1 -6 0 Week 8 Saints 2 1 11 0

