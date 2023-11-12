Michael Pittman Jr. will be up against the 21st-ranked passing defense in the NFL when his Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots in Week 10, on Sunday at 9:30 AM ET.

Pittman has racked up a team-leading 593 receiving yards (65.9 per game) and three TDs, hauling in 58 balls out of 86 targets this campaign.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pittman and the Colts with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pittman vs. the Patriots

Pittman vs the Patriots (since 2021): 2 GP / 14.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 14.5 REC YPG / REC TD New England has given up 100 or more receiving yards to two opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Patriots this year.

New England has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The Patriots surrender 232.7 passing yards per game, the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is 20th in the NFL by conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (12 total passing TDs).

Watch Colts vs Patriots on Fubo!

Michael Pittman Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Pittman with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pittman Receiving Insights

In six of nine games this year, Pittman has topped the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pittman has been targeted on 86 of his team's 312 passing attempts this season (27.6% target share).

He has 593 receiving yards on 86 targets to rank 88th in league play with 6.9 yards per target.

Pittman has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has 13.0% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With 15 red zone targets, Pittman has been on the receiving end of 40.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Pittman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 8 TAR / 8 REC / 64 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 13 TAR / 8 REC / 40 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 2 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 14 TAR / 9 REC / 109 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 5 REC / 52 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.