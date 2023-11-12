When the Indianapolis Colts play the New England Patriots in Week 10, Michael Pittman Jr. will face a Patriots pass defense featuring Kyle Dugger. For more stats and analysis on this matchup, see below.

Colts vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 9:30 AM ET

9:30 AM ET Venue: Deutsche Bank Park

Deutsche Bank Park Location: Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany

Frankfurt-Flughafen, Germany TV: NFL Network

Michael Pittman Jr. Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Patriots 79.3 8.8 15 65 8.76

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kyle Dugger Insights

Michael Pittman Jr. & the Colts' Offense

Michael Pittman Jr. has hauled in 58 catches for 593 yards (65.9 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

In terms of passing yards, Indianapolis is No. 11 in the league, with 1,987 (220.8 per game).

The Colts' scoring average on offense is the fifth-highest in the NFL, at 25.8 points per game.

Indianapolis, which is averaging 34.7 pass attempts per game, ranks 13th in the league.

In the red zone, the Colts rank 15th in the league in pass attempts, passing the ball 37 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 41.1%.

Kyle Dugger & the Patriots' Defense

Kyle Dugger has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 61 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and four passes defended to his name.

When it comes to defending the pass, New England ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 232.7, and it ranks 20th in passing touchdowns allowed (12).

This season, the Patriots rank 28th in the NFL with 25.3 points allowed per game, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 333.4 given up per game.

Two players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against New England this season.

The Patriots have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Michael Pittman Jr. vs. Kyle Dugger Advanced Stats

Michael Pittman Jr. Kyle Dugger Rec. Targets 86 27 Def. Targets Receptions 58 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.2 22 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 593 61 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.9 6.8 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 287 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 15 1.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

