The Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday. Will Josh Downs score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Josh Downs score a touchdown against the Patriots?

Odds to score a TD this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a TD)

Downs has hauled in 483 yards receiving (on 41 grabs) and two TDs. He has been targeted 57 times, and posts 53.7 yards per game.

In two of nine games this season, Downs has a touchdown catch, but he has had zero multiple-TD efforts.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Jaguars 7 3 30 0 Week 2 @Texans 5 4 37 0 Week 3 @Ravens 12 8 57 0 Week 4 Rams 3 2 34 0 Week 5 Titans 6 6 97 0 Week 6 @Jaguars 8 5 21 1 Week 7 Browns 6 5 125 1 Week 8 Saints 9 7 72 0 Week 9 @Panthers 1 1 10 0

