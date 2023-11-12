Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor will face the New England Patriots and their 11th-ranked run defense in Week 10, with kickoff at 9:30 AM ET on Sunday.

Taylor has recorded 254 rushing yards on 62 carries (50.8 ypg). He has one rushing touchdown. In addition, Taylor has 131 receiving yards (26.2 ypg) on 15 catches while scoring one receiving touchdown.

Taylor vs. the Patriots

Taylor vs the Patriots (since 2021): 1 GP / 170 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 170 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD One opposing rusher has picked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Patriots during the 2023 season.

New England has allowed seven opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

The Patriots have let one opposing player to register two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The rush defense of the Patriots is conceding 100.8 yards per game on the ground this season, which ranks 11th in the NFL.

The Patriots have the No. 21 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, conceding eight this season (0.9 per game).

Jonathan Taylor Rushing Props vs. the Patriots

Rushing Yards: 68.5 (-111)

Taylor Rushing Insights

Taylor has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

The Colts pass on 54.5% of their plays and run on 45.5%. They are fifth in NFL play in points scored.

His team has attempted 260 rushes this season. He's taken 62 of those carries (23.8%).

Taylor has rushed for a touchdown once this season in five games played.

He has 8.7% of his team's 23 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has 11 red zone carries for 20.8% of the team share (his team runs on 58.9% of its plays in the red zone).

Jonathan Taylor Receiving Props vs the Patriots

Receiving Yards: 19.5 (-110)

Taylor Receiving Insights

In four of five games this year, Taylor has eclipsed the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Taylor has received 5.8% of his team's 312 passing attempts this season (18 targets).

He has been targeted 18 times this season, averaging 7.3 yards per target.

Taylor, in five games this season, has caught one touchdown pass.

Taylor (four red zone targets) has been targeted 10.8% of the time in the red zone (37 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Taylor's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Panthers 11/5/2023 Week 9 18 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD vs. Saints 10/29/2023 Week 8 12 ATT / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/22/2023 Week 7 18 ATT / 75 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 3 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/8/2023 Week 5 6 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

